Late last week, we got new filings in a lawsuit against former County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. The batch of documents included Instagram messages between Fletcher and the woman who accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The two exchanged hundreds of messages and together planned way they could be alone. The messages show the woman, former Metropolitan Transit System employee Grecia Figueroa, expressed interest on several occasions — including after encounters she said were abusive.

This week on the podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Jakob McWhinney pour through the messages and try to answer a question we’ve had since this scandal broke: What happened between Figueroa and Fletcher?

Our crew also gets into another question: Why did MTS fire her? On the day we recorded this podcast, the agency still hadn’t released its investigation into allegations from Figueroa’s lawsuit. MTS released its report Thursday. We wrote about it here.

The Rain That Rocked San Diego

Monday was one of San Diego’s rainiest days ever on record. The storm caused massive damage across the region, but especially in the city of San Diego’s southeast communities.

The crew gets into the damage and what elected officials are doing about it.

