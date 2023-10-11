Media, transcripts and reports from Politifest 2023: Water and Housing
REPORTS
VIDEOS + TRANSCRIPTS
The Biggest Water Deal in CA History: Did it Work?
It’s been 20 years since the largest water agencies in Southern California agreed to the Quantification Settlement Agreement. A look back at San Diego’s biggest water security deal on the Colorado River. Moderated by Voice CEO Scott Lewis.
Panelists:
- Adel Hagekhalil, general manager and CEO, Metropolitan Water District
- Dan Denham, general manager, San Diego County Water Authority
- Tina Shields, water department manager, Imperial Irrigation District
- Michael Cohen, senior associate, Pacific Institute
Note: This panel (and transcript) includes welcome messages to kick off Politifest 2023.
Transcript: The Biggest Water Deal in California History: Did It Work?
Transcripts may contain errors and are subject to updates.
The Colorado River: How Will States Learn to Share?
Can western states share the Colorado River and thrive? A critical conversation with water representatives from across the American west discussing one of the country’s most valuable resources: the Colorado River. Moderated by Voice environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer.
Panelists:
- Jeff Kightlinger, Acequia Consulting, consultant, Imperial Irrigation District
- Brenda Burman, general manager, Central Arizona project
- Adel Hagekhalil, general manager, Metropolitan Water Authority of Southern California
- JB Hamby, chairman of the Colorado River Board
Transcript: The Colorado River: How Will States Learn to Share?
Transcripts may contain errors and are subject to updates.
San Diego County Supervisor District 4 Debate
A discussion with the candidates for the Board of Supervisors District 4 special election. Moderated by NBC San Diego’s Priya Sridhar.
Panelists
- Monica Montgomery-Steppe, San Diego City Councilwoman
- Amy Reichert
Transcript: San Diego County Supervisor District 4 Debate
Transcripts may contain errors and are subject to updates.
What We Know About Homelessness
A conversation with Dr. Margot Kushel of UC San Francisco and Voice senior investigative reporter Lisa Halverstadt about causes of homelessness.
Transcript: What We Know About Homelessness
Transcripts may contain errors and are subject to updates.
Live VOSD Podcast: AG On The Spot
A live recording of the Voice of San Diego Podcast featuring the Attorney General — focused on housing laws and what we learned from the water panels during this year’s Politifest.
Panelists:
- Rob Bonta, California Attorney General
- Liam Dillon, LA Times reporter
- Scott Lewis, Voice CEO and editor-in-chief
- MacKenzie Elmer, Voice environment reporter
- Andrea Lopez-Villafaña, Voice managing editor
- Jakob McWhinney, Voice education reporter
Transcript: Live VOSD Podcast: AG On The Spot
Transcripts may contain errors and are subject to updates.
When the Sea Swallows San Diego’s Coasts, Where Will We Live?
Audio only
From Oceanside to Imperial Beach, local leaders are considering ways to preserve their iconic shores from erosion, including sand retention projects and moving homes and structures from the shoreline. Moderated by Voice environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer. (Audio only)
Panelists
- Terry Gaasterland, Del Mar City Council
- Ed Spriggs, former Imperial Beach City Councilman
- Laura Walsh, California policy Manager, Surfrider Foundation
- Holden Leslie-Bole, physical oceanography researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography
Transcript: When the Sea Swallows San Diego’s Coasts, Where Will We Live?
Transcripts may contain errors and are subject to updates.