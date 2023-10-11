Media, transcripts and reports from Politifest 2023: Water and Housing

  • LA Times reporter Liam Dillon, and Voice of San Diego journalists MacKenzie Elmer, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña, Jakob McWhinney and Scott Lewis during the final panel of Politifest 2023
  • Reporter MacKenzie Elmer with panelists (left to right) Holden Leslie-Bole, Terry Gaasterland, Laura Walsh, Ed Spriggs
  • California Attorney General Rob Bonta at the University of San Diego for Politifest 2023 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. / Vito Di Stefano for Voice of San Diego
  • Voice of San Diego environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer
  • Amy Reichert and San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe debating during Politifest 2023
  • Adel Hagekhalil speaking at Politifest 2023
  • Voice of San Diego CEO Scott Lewis introducing the first Politifest 2023 panel at Novo Brazil Brewing in Imperial Beach
  • Voice reporter MacKenzie Elmer with panelists at Politifest 2023
  • Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey (left) speaks at the University of San Diego for Politifest 2023 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. / Vito Di Stefano for Voice of San Diego
  • Left to right: Pacific Institute Senior Associate Michael Cohen, General Manager and CEO, Metropolitan Water District Adel Hagekhalil, Voice of San Diego CEO and Editor-in-Chief Scott Lewis, Imperial Irrigation District Water Department Manager Tina Shields and San Diego County Water Authority General Manager Dan Denham at the University of San Diego for Politifest 2023 on Oct. 7, 2023. / Vito Di Stefano for Voice of San Diego Credit: Vito di Stefano

REPORTS

VIDEOS + TRANSCRIPTS

The Biggest Water Deal in CA History: Did it Work?

YouTube video

It’s been 20 years since the largest water agencies in Southern California agreed to the Quantification Settlement Agreement. A look back at San Diego’s biggest water security deal on the Colorado River. Moderated by Voice CEO Scott Lewis.

Panelists:

  • Adel Hagekhalil, general manager and CEO, Metropolitan Water District
  • Dan Denham, general manager, San Diego County Water Authority
  • Tina Shields, water department manager, Imperial Irrigation District
  • Michael Cohen, senior associate, Pacific Institute

Note: This panel (and transcript) includes welcome messages to kick off Politifest 2023.

Transcript: The Biggest Water Deal in California History: Did It Work?
Transcript: The Biggest Water Deal in California History: Did It Work?

The Colorado River: How Will States Learn to Share?

YouTube video

Can western states share the Colorado River and thrive? A critical conversation with water representatives from across the American west discussing one of the country’s most valuable resources: the Colorado River. Moderated by Voice environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer.

Panelists:

  • Jeff Kightlinger, Acequia Consulting, consultant, Imperial Irrigation District
  • Brenda Burman, general manager, Central Arizona project
  • Adel Hagekhalil, general manager, Metropolitan Water Authority of Southern California
  • JB Hamby, chairman of the Colorado River Board

Transcript: The Colorado River: How Will States Learn to Share?
Transcript: The Colorado River: How Will States Learn to Share?

San Diego County Supervisor District 4 Debate

YouTube video

A discussion with the candidates for the Board of Supervisors District 4 special election. Moderated by NBC San Diego’s Priya Sridhar.

Panelists

  • Monica Montgomery-Steppe, San Diego City Councilwoman
  • Amy Reichert

Transcript: San Diego County Supervisor District 4 Debate
Transcript: San Diego County Supervisor District 4 Debate

What We Know About Homelessness

YouTube video

A conversation with Dr. Margot Kushel of UC San Francisco and Voice senior investigative reporter Lisa Halverstadt about causes of homelessness.

Transcript: What We Know About Homelessness
Transcript: What We Know About Homelessness

Live VOSD Podcast: AG On The Spot

YouTube video

A live recording of the Voice of San Diego Podcast featuring the Attorney General — focused on housing laws and what we learned from the water panels during this year’s Politifest.

Panelists:

  • Rob Bonta, California Attorney General
  • Liam Dillon, LA Times reporter
  • Scott Lewis, Voice CEO and editor-in-chief
  • MacKenzie Elmer, Voice environment reporter
  • Andrea Lopez-Villafaña, Voice managing editor
  • Jakob McWhinney, Voice education reporter

Transcript: Live VOSD Podcast: AG On The Spot
Transcript: Live VOSD Podcast: AG On The Spot

When the Sea Swallows San Diego’s Coasts, Where Will We Live?

Audio only

Recording from Politifest 2023: “When the Sea Swallows San Diego’s Coasts, Where Will We Live?” Oct. 6 2023, Imperial Beach, CA

From Oceanside to Imperial Beach, local leaders are considering ways to preserve their iconic shores from erosion, including sand retention projects and moving homes and structures from the shoreline. Moderated by Voice environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer. (Audio only)

Panelists

  • Terry Gaasterland, Del Mar City Council
  • Ed Spriggs, former Imperial Beach City Councilman
  • Laura Walsh, California policy Manager, Surfrider Foundation
  • Holden Leslie-Bole, physical oceanography researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Transcript: When the Sea Swallows San Diego’s Coasts, Where Will We Live?
Transcript: When the Sea Swallows San Diego's Coasts, Where Will We Live?

