VIDEOS + TRANSCRIPTS

The Biggest Water Deal in CA History: Did it Work?

It’s been 20 years since the largest water agencies in Southern California agreed to the Quantification Settlement Agreement. A look back at San Diego’s biggest water security deal on the Colorado River. Moderated by Voice CEO Scott Lewis.

Panelists:

Adel Hagekhalil, general manager and CEO, Metropolitan Water District

Dan Denham, general manager, San Diego County Water Authority

Tina Shields, water department manager, Imperial Irrigation District

Michael Cohen, senior associate, Pacific Institute

Note: This panel (and transcript) includes welcome messages to kick off Politifest 2023.

Transcript: The Biggest Water Deal in California History: Did It Work?

The Colorado River: How Will States Learn to Share?

Can western states share the Colorado River and thrive? A critical conversation with water representatives from across the American west discussing one of the country’s most valuable resources: the Colorado River. Moderated by Voice environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer.

Panelists:

Jeff Kightlinger, Acequia Consulting, consultant, Imperial Irrigation District

Brenda Burman, general manager, Central Arizona project

Adel Hagekhalil, general manager, Metropolitan Water Authority of Southern California

JB Hamby, chairman of the Colorado River Board

Transcript: The Colorado River: How Will States Learn to Share?

San Diego County Supervisor District 4 Debate

A discussion with the candidates for the Board of Supervisors District 4 special election. Moderated by NBC San Diego’s Priya Sridhar.

Panelists

Monica Montgomery-Steppe, San Diego City Councilwoman

Amy Reichert

Transcript: San Diego County Supervisor District 4 Debate

What We Know About Homelessness

A conversation with Dr. Margot Kushel of UC San Francisco and Voice senior investigative reporter Lisa Halverstadt about causes of homelessness.

Transcript: What We Know About Homelessness

Live VOSD Podcast: AG On The Spot

A live recording of the Voice of San Diego Podcast featuring the Attorney General — focused on housing laws and what we learned from the water panels during this year’s Politifest.

Panelists:

Rob Bonta, California Attorney General

Liam Dillon, LA Times reporter

Scott Lewis, Voice CEO and editor-in-chief

MacKenzie Elmer, Voice environment reporter

Andrea Lopez-Villafaña, Voice managing editor

Jakob McWhinney, Voice education reporter

Transcript: Live VOSD Podcast: AG On The Spot

When the Sea Swallows San Diego’s Coasts, Where Will We Live?

Audio only

Recording from Politifest 2023: “When the Sea Swallows San Diego’s Coasts, Where Will We Live?” Oct. 6 2023, Imperial Beach, CA

From Oceanside to Imperial Beach, local leaders are considering ways to preserve their iconic shores from erosion, including sand retention projects and moving homes and structures from the shoreline. Moderated by Voice environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer. (Audio only)

Panelists

Terry Gaasterland, Del Mar City Council

Ed Spriggs, former Imperial Beach City Councilman

Laura Walsh, California policy Manager, Surfrider Foundation

Holden Leslie-Bole, physical oceanography researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Transcript: When the Sea Swallows San Diego’s Coasts, Where Will We Live?

