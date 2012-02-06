A few months ago, we visited as Eveoke Dance Company prepared to travel to the Dominican Republic with one of its best-loved productions, “Las Mariposas.”

Now, the company’s in the middle of a production with Lynn Susholtz, artist, educator and owner of Art Produce. Susholtz shared her perspective on the dance troupe and its community footprint at our our second arts illumination event, “A Meeting of the Minds,” last week. Six speakers highlighted arts and culture topics in a visual, rapid-fire presentation style. Each presenter had 20 slides, displayed for 20 seconds each. The standing-room-only event was at the Luce Loft in East Village.

Here’s Susholtz’s presentation:

Thanks to the Media Arts Center San Diego for shooting and editing these videos.

