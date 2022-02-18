It’s Voice of San Diego’s 17th anniversary! Support another 17 years of investigative reporting, newsletters, podcasts and events by becoming a member today.

You may have noticed more businesses going cashless during the pandemic. Public health professionals were concerned at the time, right or wrong, that COVID could spread on physical currency.

Even some public agencies are making the conversion with the hope of providing more convenient service.

But as Jesse Marx writes in his Fine City column, the transition to digital payment systems also exposes a blind spot — one that threatens to deny the poorest of the poor from accessing the goods and services others take for granted.

Tens of thousands of San Diegans don’t have a bank account and they’re more likely to be Black and Latino. Many can’t afford to make the minimum payment or just got tired of paying overdraft fees.

Marx interviewed people who were turned away from stores or ended up paying more than their counterparts with debit and credit cards. What works in more affluent parts of town doesn’t necessarily work in low-income ones. The tech gains in one community don’t automatically trickle down.

This Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, Andrew Keatts and MacKenzie Elmer. It was edited by Megan Wood.