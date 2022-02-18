The masks are off! Sort of. In a lot of places (but not all).

This week on the Voice of San Diego Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss how weird it is that we’re doing this whole unmasking thing all over again — and what it means for kids experiencing school these days.

And the San Diego Union-Tribune revealed a curious allegation against former San Diego City Councilmember Barbra Bry by the city attorney’s office. It’s a weird, winding tale that involves errant paperwork, data scraping tech and housing (specifically vacation rental homes and how to track current property values).

Now, Bry’s facing an uncertain immediate future as the city attorney is referring the matter to criminal investigators. This is happening while Bry is gearing up to run for county assessor in this year’s election.

We break it all down in this week’s show.

And finally … San Diego’s cost of living is officially bananas.

Multiple reports published this week showed San Diego’s sunshine and dank waves are not enough to keep up with soaring housing and energy prices. Keatts also explains the findings of these reports and what’s going on in the housing market as one analysis looked at the number of “investors” who own multiple homes in the area.

