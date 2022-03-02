The San Diego City Council approved a set of rules Tuesday for how street vendors can operate on the city’s sidewalks. The vending regulations lay out a permitting process, ban vendors from certain areas and establish some entrepreneurship opportunities.

The long-awaited rules were touted as a compromise between the needs of the community and business owners — many of whom have complained of safety issues and loss of public space — and vendors who rely on sales to make a living.

“This ordinance will help provide the appropriate support to vendors while promoting equitable access to our public spaces and protecting the public health and safety of our communities,” Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell said during the meeting.

While some advocates felt that the rules laid out were too restrictive, others saw the implementation of the ordinance as validation that these types of businesses play a role in the local economy.

“Street vending is a legitimate form of entrepreneurship and it’s often the only viable path to start a business, especially those from less privileged backgrounds,” said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. “The folks who are street vendors, at least in my district, are extremely hardworking. They bring vibrancy, community character and support to our local economy just like small businesses do because at their core, street vendors are small businesses.”

The ordinance passed 8 to 1 with Councilwoman Vivian Moreno voting no.

Chula Vista’s Nonprofit Problem

Several local nonprofits say they have had it with the city of Chula Vista.

KPBS reports that multiple groups have struggled to work with the South Bay city.

Homeless-serving nonprofit Community Through Hope told KPBS the city once backed out of an offer to allow her group to sublease space and that it dealt with late payments. Then, during the pandemic, federal COVID funds that the nonprofit thought the city was giving it to support its food distribution program instead covered police officers doing traffic control during those events.

And arts nonprofit Love Thy Neighbor, which focuses on underserved youth, said the city also didn’t provide promised space and backed out a plan to allow it to set up a coffee cart business at local libraries as part of a job training program. Instead, the nonprofit’s leader said he was left with “a storage full of coffee equipment we spent thousands on” when the city stopped communicating with him.

KPBS also featured the Lucky Duck Foundation, which focuses on homelessness. Our Lisa Halverstadt broke the news last October that Chula Vista had decided to return a homeless shelter tent that the foundation agreed to allow the city to use free of charge. The city had initially planned to use the shelter structure by December 2020. Last year, the city claimed the nonprofit set requirements that the nonprofit argues it didn’t actually set.

In Other News

This Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña. It was edited by Megan Wood.