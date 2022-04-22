For weeks now, we’ve been waiting to see if the San Diego County fair will actually happen.

Headlines and rumors suggested San Diego’s most prized carnival spectacle was in jeopardy because of a lawsuit that seized the state district that oversees the fair.

The suit was brought on by Tally Amusements, a carnival operator, which accused the Del Mar Fairgrounds CEO of rigging a lucrative contract to provide games and rides.

Voice North County reporter Tigist Layne has been following the fair-y tale and joined the podcast this week to explain how this unique slice of San Diego land is governed, the details of the suit and where the Fairgrounds and its CEO stand now.

And Now… A Carnival of News

Chula Vista mayor: Pod co-host Andrea Lopez-Villafaña sat in on a Chula Vista mayoral debate this week. It’s a big race we’re following for this year’s election that has some major consequences not just for the second-most-populous city in the region — but indeed the region itself.

Lopez-Villafaña recapped the talking points from the six candidates and offered a window into some of the biggest issues for the city.

Rules committee conclusions: Lewis unpacked a marathon meeting that the San Diego City Council Rules Committee held this week. In it, the council considered a slew of ballot measures proposals and worked to determine what would go before voters this election. Things like: ranked-choice voting, the coastal height limit and city staff hiring processes.

