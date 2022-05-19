A Chula Vista City Council meeting on Jan. 11, 2022.
A Chula Vista City Council meeting on Jan. 11, 2022. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This post originally appeared in the May 19 Morning Report. Subscribe here for free.

After a marathon meeting Tuesday night, the Chula Vista City Council decided to table a pair of ordinances intended to put tighter rules around evictions and come back with more information and possible revisions.

As the Union-Tribune noted, the first of the two proposals would have temporarily prevented landlords from kicking tenants out of their homes for the purpose of making significant repairs. A similar ban on what’s known as “no-fault” evictions in San Diego will take effect Sunday.

Chula Vista’s proposal required four votes but only three members of the City Council were present. Andrea Cardenas was a no-show, and John McCann recused himself because he owns multiple properties. An alternative proposal would have placed limits on the reasons that a landlord could terminate a renter’s tenancy. 

Tenants and activists said the rules were needed to protect them against harassment and loopholes in state law, citing a couple examples. Property owners called the proposals extreme and burdensome, arguing the problem is not widespread.

Both proposals are expected to come back up for discussion in July.

