We’ve been keeping track of what measures are going to make the cut for the November ballot or as some call it (insert Scott Lewis voice) “Bananas ballot.” But something sort of interesting came out of a recent debate among the candidates running to represent San Diego Council District 2.

There are three Democrats running against Councilwoman Jen Campbell: Joel Day, a college professor who worked for Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s administration; Lori Saldaña, who previously represented the area as an assemblywoman and made several attempts for other offices; and Mandy Havlik, a member of the Peninsula Community Planning Board. Linda Lukacs, a dentist, is the lone Republican.

Campbell did not attend the debate hosted by the Ocean Beach Town Council and the Point Loma Association at Liberty Station on Wednesday evening (though they left a space for her on stage).

Four of the five candidates in the race said they are not jumping up to support a measure to overturn the height limit in the Midway/Sports Arena area.

Here’s how it went down: The question from the moderator, “On this November’s ballot if there is a measure to overturn the height limit again in the Sport Arena/Midway area would you support it or oppose it?”

Day would only support it if the council has a plan for traffic mitigation. Havlik said she has always been against it and believes that the area could still be revitalized without removing the height limit. Lukacs believes the city shouldn’t even talk about a plan to develop that area because there isn’t the proper infrastructure in place. Saldaña would not support it — unless there is an environmental evaluation, and added traffic calming measures, she said.

For those keeping track, we’ve written about the Midway redo and if it will even make its way to the ballot. The candidates’ takes might not really matter if the measure doesn’t show up on the November ballot. But if one of them who really doesn’t want it on the ballot wins, it may never go on the ballot again.