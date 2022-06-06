This post originally appeared in the June 6 Morning Report. Get the free daily newsletter in your inbox by signing up here.

Mayor Todd Gloria’s office revealed Friday that the city’s using a South Bay hotel it bought in 2017 to temporarily shelter homeless residents who are awaiting permanent housing.

The city previously sheltered homeless families at the motel. The city announced last year it would be moving families out to pursue its earlier vison for the facility to house participants in a diversion program for misdemeanor offenders.

Gloria’s office said it decided to temporarily use the 42-room facility as a non-congregate shelter that prioritizes homeless seniors linked with housing assistance, supportive housing or a housing voucher who have not yet secured their permanent home.

The city plans to use the hotel as a non-congregate shelter until City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office and the county re-launch the so-called San Diego Misdemeanants At-Risk Track (S.M.A.R.T.) program, which is now expected to happen this fall.

More city shelter additions are expected in coming months. Gloria’s office said this spring it plans to pursue a new safe haven project and two non-congregate sites for families later this year. A new women’s shelter and Midway District tent shelter are already moving forward.