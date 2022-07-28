The Escondido council voted Wednesday to place a revenue measure on the November ballot that could generate enough money to ease the city’s budget issues. If approved by voters, it would implement a 3/4-cent sales tax increase for 15 years that would generate approximately $21 million annually.

City staff originally recommended a one-cent tax increase with no end date, but there was not enough support from the entire City Council. The council ultimately approved the measure 4-1, with Councilman Joe Garcia opposed.

For many residents, the council’s support of the measure has been a long time coming after it rejected a similar one two years ago despite positive financial projections and strong polling results that showed community support.

Dozens of residents urged the council members at the meeting this week to pass the measure, with only a few residents opposed to it.

“Thanks to our partnership, thanks to your support… we are helping people overcome homelessness,” said Interfaith Community Services CEO Greg Anglea. “The voters should decide if they want to put support toward the number one issue that’s often cited – homelessness here in Escondido.”

According to a recent community survey commissioned by the city, more than 60 percent of the 1,000 Escondido voters surveyed indicated support for the proposed sales tax hike.

Escondido had to close an $8.5 million deficit for the 2021-22 fiscal year and projects that deficit to grow to $10 million annually over the next five years. The city has had to make significant cuts to city services over the past few years as the budget gap continues to widen.

The current sales tax rate in Escondido is 7.75 percent, whereas cities like Del Mar, Oceanside, Vista, El Cajon, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and La Mesa have an 8.25 percent sales tax rate.