This post originally appeared in the Aug. 25 Morning Report. Don’t miss a beat, subscribe here.

The San Diego region will receive $11.8 million in state homeless housing funds for a 40-unit supportive housing project in El Cerrito months after missing an initial deadline for roughly $61 million reserved county projects.

Mayor Todd Gloria and County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher announced Wednesday that the county, the city’s Housing Commission and developer Path Ventures were awarded state Project Homekey funds meant to bolster efforts to house homeless Californians.

After Voice of San Diego reported on the initial whiff in February, city and county officials hustled to get a single funding application in just before the state’s early May deadline for local governments to pursue Homekey dollars.

City and Housing Commission leaders have said they intend to be more proactive about lining up potential homeless-serving projects before future funding materializes so the city can make the most of it. The state is expected to put out another call for Project Homekey applications later this year.

County supervisors this spring separately committed about $11 million to support development, future services and operating costs for the El Cerrito project. The city has also pledged more than $2 million in state Senate Bill 2 funds it has received plus 40 vouchers to help cover the rent for the complex’s future residents.