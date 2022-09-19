One of San Diego’s most famous residents has been filling up the mayor’s inbox with angry emails. Bill Walton, basketball legend and San Diego’s biggest hype man, is not happy with Mayor Todd Gloria’s approach to the city’s homelessness crisis.

“you have failed, us and yourself,” he wrote in one email on Sept. 2, in a lower-case spoken-word style.

Our Scott Lewis got a hold of some of these scorching emails from Walton. He writes that this isn’t a big deal because they revealed something we didn’t already know or because Walton is famous. It’s a big deal because Walton is largely seen as the person who can rally support for any cause. It’s unheard of for him to say anything negative about San Diego, a cause or a political leader in town.

Until now.

“you speak of the rights of the homes, what about our rights, we follow the rules of a functioning society, why are others allowed to disregard those rules,” Walton wrote, Aug. 24. “your lack of action is unacceptable, as is the conduct of the homeless population.”

Politics Report: About That New Taskforce

Civic Center Plaza / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The Union-Tribune reported last week that Mayor Todd Gloria has convened a group to help the city as it sets out for one of the biggest redevelopments of its civic center. But the Politics Report noticed something right away: There’s a requirement that anyone who wants to be part of that group sign an agreement in writing that neither they nor their family members would seek to benefit from whatever redevelopment project the city ends up pursuing.

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts had some questions about that and they get into it in the latest Politics Report. That’s a weekly newsletter available to Voice of San Diego members only.

Arts & Culture: How a Small Bookstore Created a Big Space

Libélula Books & Co. in Barrio Logan has been open for more than a year, but has already established itself as a crucial resource for residents and visitors hungry for diverse books and authors.

The bookstore has an eclectic array of topics such as LGBTQ literature, feminism, grassroots organizing and social justice-driven nonfiction works. The co-owners have worked hard to curate an inventory that reflects the community they serve and LGBTQ youth.

Contributor Roberto Camacho writes in a new piece that the little book shop is now a popular community hangout and LGBTQ safe space.

“We’ve had kids come out to us here in this space, and we’ve had parents seeking answers about their children coming out and wanting to know more through books,” one of the owners told Camacho.

The Morning Report was written by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.