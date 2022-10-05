At Mayor Todd Gloria’s direction, San Diego police this week began ordering homeless residents to take down their tents during daylight hours.

The shift first revealed by NBC 7 San Diego comes amid a flood of complaints about growing homeless camps throughout the city and follows explosive comments by basketball legend Bill Walton, who deemed those camps “Gloriavilles” and called for the mayor to resign.

The policy isn’t entirely new. After a hepatitis A outbreak ravaged San Diego’s homeless population five years ago, then-Mayor Kevin Faulconer made a similar order to clear homeless camps considered ground zero of the outbreak and prevent others from building up.

Now Gloria has decided to do the same.

For now, spokespeople for Gloria and San Diego police said, officers will ask homeless residents across the city to voluntarily deconstruct their tents. They say police will not remove tents that are temporarily unoccupied and will not order residents to move outside of city clean-up operations.

In a statement, police deemed the policy directive the latest iteration of Gloria’s June order to crack down on homeless camps.

Despite the summer crackdown, the latest Downtown San Diego Partnership homeless census late last month tallied a record number of homeless residents sleeping on the street downtown and areas just outside it. The count also documented 539 tents.

Gloria spokeswoman Rachel Laing said the mayor’s new directive, coupled with increased city shelter offerings and non-police homeless outreach, are efforts to try to address the increasing problem.

“We continue to respond to the situation on our streets, and right now, the reality is that encampments are growing and becoming more entrenched, blocking the public right of way and also increasing the public health risks to residents – particularly those in the encampments,” Laing wrote. “We have laws and the obligation to enforce them.”

The main law Laing is referencing there is encroachment, a city code initially meant to address wayward dumpsters. The code bars blocking a public right of way such as a sidewalk.

Police spokeswoman Ashley Bailey said officers began notifying homeless residents about the new policy Tuesday and will spread the word throughout the city in coming weeks. She said the city will also apply its progressive enforcement model to the renewed policy, meaning homeless residents who refuse to comply will first receive warnings, then citations and then possible arrest. Police will also offer them shelter at each encounter. A San Diego police memo on the operation called for enforcement to stop by sunset and also to halt when inclement weather is forecasted.