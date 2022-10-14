This week on the Voice of San Diego Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts dug through the Politifest 2022 content mines to bring you the spiciest takes from the region’s coolest annual politics summit.

The conceit of Politifest was that purposeful political discussions need to be out in the open, in front of voters and residents. Too often, candidates for office — or opposing sides of a major local issues — settle their differences in private. We’re trying to change that.

Last week’s public affairs extravaganza featured discussions on the sheriff’s race, San Diego City Council District 6, the Midway height limit, local labor, the People’s Ordinance and more. Our capstone convo focused on the region’s biggest crisis — homelessness — featuring San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and County Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher. (Watch it here or hear it in your podcast feed.)

In this episode, Lewis and Keatts reviewed Politifest as a whole to help gauge San Diego’s current political scene: What’s changing? What’s not? And how are our leaders handling the hottest issues?

