The city recently learned it will receive $2.5 million in state Encampment Resolution Funds to try to house 50 people now staying near the East Village post office.

Dozens of people have been setting up camp in the blocks surrounding the post office and the old Central Library. The city has now received state funds to try to help move some of them off the street.

Dave Rolland, a spokesman for Mayor Todd Gloria, wrote in an email that the city plans to focus on placing the now-unsheltered residents – most of whom are seniors and Black San Diegans – into supportive housing and where necessary, shorter-term bridge housing including nursing and independent living facilities.

Rolland wrote that the city plans to use hotel rooms as temporary landing spots for participants identified as candidates for permanent supportive housing to help them transition off the street as they await their new homes.

Rolland said the timeline for the project is contingent on when the city receives the state funds. For now, he said, city-funded outreach workers are engaging with homeless residents in the area and working to help them prepare for housing.