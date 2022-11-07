On Election Day, voters will vote on Measure B and decide whether to let the city stick everyone with the trash tab.

But before that, Voice of San Diego’s resident historian Randy Dotinga gets into the history of the People’s Ordinance. That’s the law that Measure B would amend.

The law first passed in 1919 and required the city to handle garbage collection — though it could charge residents. Then, in 1981, voters declared that residential trash collection would remain free, although there could be fees for industrial and commercial waste. And then other changes were made in 1986.

Dotinga writes that these changes to the original law created two realities for residents: There are those who get trash pickup at home at no extra cost beyond their typical tax bill, and those who have to also pay a private fee for trash pickup.

Need to Cram Before Election Day? We Got You.

We’ve put our coverage and news analysis on the hottest battles and measures on your ballot Tuesday in our Election Hub.

You’ll find everything you need to know about San Diego Unified School District’s new bond ask, what’s at stake for Measure B and Measure C, and how mayoral races in Chula Vista and National City are shaping up.

BTW: Politics nerds Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts are watching the Chula Vista race closely. In the latest Politics Report they explain why the mayor’s race in Chula Vista could have a big impact on SANDAG’s leadership. If you’re a VOSD member, you can read that analysis here.

And … It’s the 2022 Election Draft!

Every two years, our podcast hosts fire up the mics to lay down their election picks — the local contests for which they are most anxious to see results.

This year, they get two picks each. Hosts Scott Lewis, Andrea Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña made their drafts, explained their intrigue and discussed what the results could mean for local politics. What are your top picks?

FYI: This is our last show before our election special, which will drop the morning after Election Day. Stay subscribed to catch our vibe.

Also in this week’s podcast we discuss the improbable yet thriving existence of political mailers and the Padres Goose.

Other News

Take an umbrella if you’re planning on hitting the polls on Tuesday. (Union-Tribune)

San Diego City Council Prez Sean Elo-Rivera responded to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to withhold funding for homeless projects. Read what he had to say to KPBS. If you missed it, our Lisa Halverstadt explained what Newsom’s news meant for San Diego.

