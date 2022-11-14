Fueled by two years of pandemic politics over masks and vaccines, and culture war issues like critical race theory, conservatives mobilized to run for school board seats.

But things didn’t exactly work out in their favor, as education reporter Jakob McWhinney reports. Many of the most high-profile conservatives on the ballot were unsuccessful in their school board bids.

They include former San Francisco Giant Aubrey Huff, who ran in Solana Beach, and Sharon McKeeman, founder of the anti-mask and vaccine mandate group Let Them Breathe, who ran in Carlsbad.

Cody Petterson, the liberal, union-backed candidate in San Diego Unified’s District C also declared victory over conservative charter school founder Becca Williams in a Facebook post on Friday. Their race had devolved into a heavily funded partisan slugfest in the final month.

More Election Results are Trickling in

With some 165,000 ballots left to count, we are slowly getting a better look at election results, though some races are still TBD. Here’s where some races stand as of Sunday evening.

In the Chula Mayor mayor’s race, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar picked up more votes over the weekend. He’s now some 6 points behind Republican John McCann.

Jordan Marks, a Republican, lost some ground over the weekend but is still holding on to his lead over Democrat Barbara Bry to be San Diego's next Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk. He's up 51.99-49.01.

He’s up 51.99-49.01. Measure B gained some ground over the weekend but the “No” side of the measure still leads with some 3,462 votes. The Union-Tribune writes that supporters of Measure B are considering putting it on the ballot again in 2024 — if it’s unsuccessful once results are finalized. Supporters are betting that the electorate that year would be larger and less conservative.

On Measure C, the "Yes" side still leads, but it's close.

The Morning Report was written by Jakob McWhinney and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.