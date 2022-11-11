Happy election week! Let’s take a breather.

This podcast was recorded on Thursday afternoon, a few hours before another dump of results from the registrar. But with a couple more days’ worth of votes counted from our Election Night special episode, we have more clarity on what actually happened this election and what a midterm electorate wants for the region.

Some races have gotten tighter. Some are more decisive. One flipped!

All of this brings the region’s politics into clearer view for the coming years — which may impact how leaders lead, how Republicans survive, how San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria may frame his term ahead of re-election and whether the Sports Arena redevelopment project is destined for a special kind of purgatory — becoming a “San Diego special.”

As ever… things will change! But VOSD Podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña have more insights and arguments for the local 2022 election.

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google