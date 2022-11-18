More election results are in.

It’s been a long wait for some races — as expected by the County Registrar and Secretary of State’s office. And now, we have a bit more clarity on who won and how San Diego feels about key ballot initiatives.

This week on the Voice of San Diego podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss the historic moment we’re experiencing as San Diegans finally shirked the People’s Ordinance and said it was OK to start thinking about planning about studying a fee for trash pick-up. Other big updates include a local State Senate seat, the closely watched 49th Congressional District and the three-way race for National City.

With the election in the rearview, homelessness remains the biggest story of the region.

On the pod, Lewis, Keatts and Lopez-Villafaña assess the state of homelessness in the region through the lens of a recent local story that’s taken off: Two mothers and their children had their cars towed, leaving them unsheltered.

This is one feature of San Diego’s system that disproportionately impacts low-income and struggling residents; a recent audit found they are hit hardest by the city’s towing practices, which removes what is often the final safety net (a car) before one becomes completely unsheltered.

Finally: The child care crisis worsens. After 55 years, a prestigious local preschool closed. Our hosts analyze the economics of childcare, the state of this critical service in the region, how California’s new Universal Transitional Kindergarten program affects the education ecosystem — and what it all means for San Diego families. (Related: Check out our Cost of Living series for a refresher or if you haven’t seen it yet. It’s good.)

