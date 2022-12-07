This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today.

A new report concludes that Balboa Park needs an oversight overhaul and major influxes of cash to address longstanding challenges including a repair backlog projected to total about $444 million by 2036.

The analysis by the Burnham Center for Community Advancement is the latest review of the state of the park over the last two decades to highlight its various woes and what might be done to address them.

The authors offer options such as a tax increase and policies that would dedicate existing city revenue streams to Balboa Park. The report also suggests a new joint powers authority or cabinet-level city department could help address longtime debates over who is in charge of the park.

“The recent history of managing Balboa Park makes clear that no single solution exists that will solve institutional governance and finance issues,” the report states. “Rather, city and county governments, organizations that operate within Balboa Park, the communities surrounding the park, and the larger San Diego community need to consider a variety of options in combination with one another to reimagine, restore, and maintain the park in perpetuity.”

The Burnham Center plans to host an event to gather feedback on potential Balboa Park solutions early next year.