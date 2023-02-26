Last week Lisa Halverstadt shared a story about a North Park resident who was forced to grapple with a difficult situation: Get in the middle of a violent domestic altercation between two strangers, possibly putting himself and his family in danger, or keep watching, hoping police would soon respond to his 911 call.

He chose to wait.

Police officers arrived about 48 minutes after the first 911 call about the dispute. By the time they arrived, the woman was gone. The resident told Halverstadt he was shook by the whole experience: “It forces me as a citizen to really question my ability to rely on the police to come to my aid.”

He’s not alone.

We Got Police Response Data. Here’s What We Found

San Diego Police vehicle parked in the middle of the road in Hillcrest on Dec. 20, 2022. / Photo by Gabriel Schneider for Voice of San Diego

In a new analysis, Halverstadt found that average response times to robbery calls more than doubled in five of the city’s nine police districts from 2018 to 2022 – and in three other districts, response times were up more than 60 percent.

Halverstadt also writes that, “Response times to active domestic violence calls, assaults and indecent exposure incidents rose an average of more than 78 percent during the same period. Responses to people experiencing a mental health crisis increased too. Callers reporting people in crisis in 2022 waited for officers on average more than double the amount of time they did in 2018 in all but three police districts.”

What does that mean? It’s taking police officers longer to respond to crimes like robberies, active domestic violence incidents, assaults and indecent exposure incidents. Halverstadt found that while those calls were up, average response times to calls classified as life-threatening emergencies were within the department’s target to arrive before seven minutes.

Why is this happening? Department leaders have acknowledged that their officers are struggling. That’s because they say they have a record-low number of officers available to respond to calls. The city’s police chief wrote in an August 2022 memo obtained by Halverstadt that the department had “the lowest available sworn staffing in over 15 years.”

There are other issues police say contribute to the problem.

