The national media was here to declare that San Diego’s civic core was an “anomaly.” As other downtown areas suffer, ours is popping!

CBS took into consideration sales tax revenue levels and a UC Berkley study that used cell phone data to determine that downtown San Diego was 99 percent back to pre-pandemic activity levels.

This week on the VOSD Podcasts hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña take turns giving downtown their own grades, based on their own experiences in that part of the city.

Plus: We have updates on smart streetlights and why activists aren’t happy. A billionaire is back in San Diego philanthropy circles but not everyone is excited about that. And the mayor has done a reorg to address homelessness better.

