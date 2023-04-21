More uncertainty looms over the Metropolitan Transit Agency.

On the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discussed this week’s votes at MTS to try to install a permanent board chair after the Nathan Fletcher scandal. San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, in Fletcher’s absence, is acting chair.

But no one got enough votes to clinch the gig.

As our hosts discussed, it was a harsh rebuke of Whitburn by his Council colleagues — two of whom sit on the board, and one acting as an alternate for the mayor, voted against him. Per MTS rules, Whitburn will be interim chair for another month before voting resumes.

In Other City Council Dramz: San Diego City Councilman Kent Lee asked a lot of questions as the new homeless camping ordinance made its way through the Land Use and Housing Committee last week.

In this episode, we’ve got clips from Lee, Whitburn and the Mayor Todd Gloria’s staff as our hosts review Lee’s line of questioning to determine whether the city has ample shelter space and how deterrence would work as city leaders aim to sharpen ordinances against camping.

In our final segment, we called up senior investigative reporter Will Huntsberry.

He laid out his latest story of three North County nonprofit executives — and how they spun a web of deals they happened to make money from.

We started filming the podcast. I’ll aim to put up meaty segments of the show on our YouTube page every week and some goodies on social media, of course.

