Police are stopping residents far less often than they did a few years ago – before Covid-19 and the murder of George Floyd.

Stops by San Diego police officers have decreased by almost 50 percent, according to data reviewed by Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry.

In 2019, cops stopped residents 187,251 times. In 2022, that number went down to 96,119.

There are several possible reasons for this dramatic decrease. Leaders in the department said Covid-19 and staffing challenges have played a big part, as well as the decision to stop posting officers on public transit.

They also acknowledged the shifting attitude toward police officers after George Floyd’s murder and the massive wave of protests that followed.

And then there’s the “soft strike” theory – the idea that officers may be taking a step back from their duties as sort of a silent protest.

Environment Report: Maps Show Flood Impact from Border Wall

The Tijuana River flows throughout the U.S.-Mexico border region in San Diego. / File photo by Adriana Heldiz

In a scenario where a big storm causes an electrical failure and the border wall gates across the Tijuana River are blocked with trash and don’t open, the river would consume most of Tijuana’s Zona Norte and into downtown.

That’s what new maps from a study commissioned by the Environmental Protection Agency show.

That scenario was under smaller-scale flooding conditions. But the region could face worse because of climate change and years of neglect to the river of muck and sand.

MacKenzie Elmer explains what the new maps warn about the construction of the border wall across the Tijuana River. She’s been following how the EPA has hit a dead end trying to get Border Patrol to conduct these studies.

Housing Developers Will Be Invited to Bid on City Hall Land

The City Council voted 8-1 Monday to proceed with a plan to redevelop six blocks in the city’s downtown core as part of a Civic Center revitalization effort and later, to back Mayor Todd Gloria’s push to explore converting the old Central Library and the former skydiving center turned city homeless service hub into affordable housing or shelters.

This means that next month the city will officially invite bidders to propose what they would do with five of the blocks downtown that include the existing City Hall, Civic Center Plaza, the Civic Theatre, Golden Hall and 101 Ash Street. The bidders must be led by affordable housing builders. Over the next month, affordable housing developers will put together partnerships with other builders and designers and interest groups to make their case.

The remaining sixth block, the City Operations Building, which includes downtown’s main fire station, is where the City Council wants to build a new City Hall.

What about the theater? Two weeks ago, workers who serve the Civic Theatre and its operas, comedy shows and other events decried the plan as “alarmingly vague” and it spurred a councilmember to ask the mayor’s designated assistant on this project, Jay Goldstone, if they could require the bidders to rebuild or preserve the venue.

Goldstone asked who was going to pay for it, implying that all the money the city generated from selling or leasing the five blocks would be needed for the new City Hall.

The Council Monday decided to include this language: “The city desires proposals that guarantee the continued employment of all current theater workers.”

The Council added no other major design requirements and it did not ask developers to consider the SANDAG vision to locate a transportation hub in the area.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Tigist Layne, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Lisa Halverstadt. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.