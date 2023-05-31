Mayor Todd Gloria is working to get support for a law that would ban homeless encampments in most public spaces. He’s asking residents to sign a petition. He’s speaking about the ordinance at press conferences.

The latest push happened Tuesday at Perkins K-8 school in Barrio Logan. He has talked about the plight of children who walk past homeless encampments before. CBS 8 had a story on Perkins students who have to do that very thing to get to school.

The message: In recent months, Gloria has made it clear he’s not OK with the current level of visible homelessness. His plan would rely on city police to enforce the ban on camping in certain areas.

As we previously reported, police are already responding late or not at all, to potentially dangerous situations that involve homeless San Diegans.

A Voice of San Diego reporter asked Gloria how police would be able to take on new enforcement duties. They are already are not keeping up with their current calls for service.

“This is not going to be an overnight thing. I’m not standing here saying that overnight this is going to make tents go away,” Gloria said.

What to expect: The City Council is set to vote on the proposed ordinance on June 13.

Gloria emphasized that his pitch for more enforcement coincides with a push to open two safe campsites. Those campsites could hold as many as 500 tents.

Gloria said he expects one of the sites to open soon after the vote and another sometime in the fall.

The Latest on San Diego’s Downtown Restroom Shortage

For the fifth time in two decades, the San Diego County Grand Jury last week panned the city for failing to provide enough public restrooms downtown.

“Despite recommendations of Grand Juries in 2003-2004, 2004-2005, 2009-2010, and 2014-2015, and some attempts by the city of San Diego to address the adequacy of public restrooms, a person walking through the downtown area can still be confronted by the unmistakable sight and odor of human waste,” the grand jury wrote in its latest report. “Finding an open and well-maintained public restroom remains difficult in many parts of downtown and surrounding areas, especially in evening hours.”

The report also questioned Gloria’s goal to install restrooms within five minutes of any area downtown, a target the city has yet to meet.

The release of the report calling for the city to etch out a plan – complete with benchmarks and a budget – for “adequate public restrooms” downtown and in nearby Balboa Park coincided with the city’s addition of 13 temporary public restrooms to deal with a spike of hepatitis A cases concentrated among the city’s downtown homeless population. The new downtown restrooms were installed following a directive from County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten, who has noted that hepatitis A is fueled by sanitation challenges.

The county last week reported 29 hepatitis A cases so far this year, including 19 in the homeless population.

City spokeswoman Nicole Darling said the city has also increased the cleaning of some sidewalks in several corridors identified by county officials to twice a week based on county tracing of hepatitis A cases.

In Other News

Correction: Tuesday’s Morning Report has been updated to correct a typo in the section, “Politics Report: The Law Shaking Up Political Fundraising.” The political lobbying law is SB 1439.

The Morning Report was written by Will Huntsberry and Lisa Halverstadt. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Scott Lewis.