Street food vendor Jairo Garcia said it might sound funny, but he has a passion for making hot dogs. He gave up a job to run a hot dog business from a small vending cart.

He told me this week that he spent a lot of money to make sure that his cooking and storing equipment is up to county health standards. But he hasn’t seen the payback.

That’s because his usual vending spot is no longer an option. Garcia showed up to a vendor gathering in Logan Heights to express his discontent with San Diego’s street vending laws. He wasn’t alone.

Vending rules: In 2018, California passed a law that prohibits cities from criminalizing street vending. Basically, cities can have street vending laws in place only if they are related to health and safety concerns. Also to protect public space.

Street vendors everywhere: During the pandemic, people who lost their jobs started pursuing small businesses to bring in income, and sometimes, to stay busy. Vendors I spoke to then told me the pandemic presented an opportunity to do something new.

But more vendors, and the idea that the state made vending legal everywhere, spread fast. Soon enough there were vendors taking up public spaces. I covered what that looked like in Ocean Beach when I was at the Union-Tribune. Balboa Park was also a hot spot. Merchant organizations and residents grew concerned about public health, safety and competition. (That last one is not a reason to regulate street vending, according to state law.)

And some neighborhoods were embracing street vending as a way to draw foot traffic back into business districts that resembled ghost towns during the pandemic.

Cities jumped into action: To address the concerns of business organizations and residents the city of San Diego updated its law last year. The Port of San Diego did it in February. North County cities also adopted new rules. Cities also created permit systems.

Garcia used to sell hot dogs in the Seaport Village area, until the Ports of San Diego put rules in place for street vendors. The port’s rules allow for only certain vendors to sell along the waterfront. It’s called an “opportunity drawing,” a sort of lottery system that vendors enter for an opportunity to get a six-month vending permit.

He wasn’t selected. So, he can’t sell hot dogs in Seaport Village anymore.

Vendors at the meeting I attended last week were at their wits end. They spoke over one another at times, eager to share their own struggles with navigating vendor rules.

Mostly, they felt cities were making it impossible to vend.

I’ll keep following this story and speaking to more vendors. If you have any thoughts, send me an email andrea.lopez@voiceofsandiego.org.

VOSD Podcast: I talked about the street vendor laws in San Diego and what vendors had to say about them in the latest podcast episode. Listen to that here.

