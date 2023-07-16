Today, or in the next couple of days, some of you will get a ballot in the mail.

If you’ve been busy binge watching “Suits” on Netflix, like me, let me catch you up.

Why did I get a ballot in the mail? There’s a special primary election on Aug. 15 to fill Nathan Fletcher’s seat on the County Board of Supervisors. Not everyone is voting, only people who live the fourth district which includes parts of the city of San Diego, Lemon Grove and La Mesa.

Here’s a map. And info on your voting options.

Refresh on the county (skip if you don’t need it): The county’s main job is to deploy state and federal money for services, and to manage public health, air pollution and food assistance. It also plays a major role in what gets built and where in unincorporated areas, or areas that aren’t incorporated as cities. There are five district and each has a representative. They are known as County Board of Supervisors, or supes as we like to call them. They oversee a giant budget and play a huge role in what gets done.

If you remember, Nathan Fletcher resigned from the Board of Supervisors following allegations that he sexually harassed and sexually assaulted an employee of the Metropolitan Transit System. The board in May voted to hold a special election rather than appoint someone to the seat.

Do you have questions about the race, or want to share a topic related to the race that we should cover? Email me at andrea.lopez@voiceofsandiego.org.

Here’s a list of the candidates you’ll see listed in your ballot, if you live in the district. Grab your cafecito and jump in.

Los Candidatos

Janessa Goldbeck , a Democrat, has had her sights on this seat for a while now. She announced her candidacy in February — before the scandal broke. Fletcher himself had announced he was running for state Senate and she assumed he’d win. She’s racked up some endorsements from heavy hitters (think senators and congressional members). She is the CEO of Vet Voice Foundation, a nonprofit. Goldbeck recently spoke to our Scott Lewis about her ideas for where housing should go. She weighed in on an intense debate about building in unincorporated and rural areas. This debate is split by those who are against sprawl development in those areas, mostly Dem supes, and those who want it. Read her take in the Politics Report here. I know, this newsletter is usually only for members, but I opened it for you. 😉

Paul McQuigg , a Republican, is a retired U.S. Marine and public speaker for disabled veterans. He previously served as a police and fire commissioner for the city of Oceanside. The U-T published a Q-and-A about why he is running and his priorities.

Monica Montgomery Steppe , a Democrat, currently sits on the San Diego City Council. She represents the city's fourth district, which includes the neighborhoods of Lincoln Park, Encanto, Greater Skyline Hill and other neighborhoods in southeastern San Diego. She likely has the greatest name recognition in the race, which is important in a short race. Montgomery Steppe has received a ton of endorsements from unions, many who opposed her when she first won her City Council seat.

Amy Reichert unsuccessfully ran against Fletcher last year. She is a founder of ReOpen San Diego, a nonprofit that organized in opposition of Covid-19 closures and more. According to the U-T, she is a licensed private investigator. On the VOSD Podcast this week, our Jakob McWhinney shared some insight about her message in this race. Listen here.

They Just Can’t Find Housing

Tami Grobarek and William Pendarvis get some of their belongings out of the car to put in their wagon before making their way to a nearby hillside to set up their tent for the night in El Cajon on May 9, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

On Friday, I caught up with Tami Grobarek.

I introduced you to Grobarek in May. Her and her fiancé William Pendarvis had been living in their car with their two dogs. They were dealing with car trouble, and issues navigating homeless services.

They shared their story with me, and I wrote about how some people experience the complexity and bureaucracy of systems created to help them. You can read the full story here.

She told me Friday that they are still living in their car and parking at a safe lot. She said they haven’t found housing.

We’ve written a lot about how difficult it is for people who are unhoused to move into housing. And how the lack of affordable housing impacts service providers’ ability to move people to more stable options.

More Chisme to Start Your Week