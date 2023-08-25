San Diego’s current men’s soccer team — San Diego Loyal of the United Soccer League — announced this will be their final season.

In May, a coalition of investors including billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe bought into Major League Soccer and had their own announcement: a new team is coming to town.

That happened the week of a live VOSD Podcast, featuring Loyal club president Ricardo Campos. At the time Campos said, “the more the better,” arguing that more soccer teams and more soccer energy in the region would grow the game for all.

But now the vibe is more like, “This town ain’t big enough for the two of us.”

With San Diego Loyal on its way out after a four-year run — and failed attempt to find a permanent home stadium — we wanted the superfan perspective. On the second half of the show, VOSD Podcast hosts Andrea Lopez Villafaña, Jakob McWhinney and I interviewed KPBS reporter Andrew Dyer — a soccer nut and host of the San Diego Loyal Locals podcast.

In that interview we took it back to 2018 and the failed Soccer City initiative, discussed athletic and cultural highlights of the Loyal’s legacy and how San Diego State University steered the local soccer scene to where we are now.

Also On Deck

“The storm that wasn’t.” Lopez-Villafaña, McWhinney and I recap a bit of Voice’s coverage and our personal approaches to preparing for Hurricane Hilary.

The fight over former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s DMs goes public.

And McWhinney hits us with a new song of the week, “Angel” by Moondaddy — a dynamic synth-pop trip that inspires tranquility. It’s a good time. (Send your favorite local song to McWhinney.)

See You Soon!

