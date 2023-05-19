It was a momentous week in San Diego sports.

Thursday morning, VOSD Podcast host Scott Lewis attended a press conference at Snapdragon Stadium where it was made official: Major League Soccer is coming to San Diego.

We got into this during last week’s live show with the president of another local soccer club.

On the podcast this week, Lewis described the scene before a “resplendent” stadium, where MLS and a gaggle of bigwigs — local and global — declared that in 2025, the highest level of men’s soccer would branch out to San Diego. Plus, Lewis and co-hosts Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Andrew Keatts review how the city arrived at this big sports moment and the players who made it happen.

When Apps Don’t Work and Cops Don’t Come

Also on the pod this week, Lopez-Villafaña reviewed her latest story with Will Huntsberry — chiefly focused on how business owners and employees are now on the frontlines of the homelessness crisis. But workers across neighborhoods report not just dealing with folks who steal chips or get aggravated. Things are getting more violent and uncertain.

Lopez-Villafaña explained that increasingly, calling 911 does little for desperate workers. Some storefront staff, Lopez-Villafaña and Huntsberry found, lie during calls to gain priority.

And Keatts this week explained another story that’s been quietly frustrating transit riders for a long time. The Metropolitan Transit System “Pronto” app is really hard to use. The app was made to be a solution for riders to pre-pay, scan and ride. But it’s turned out to be a dud. Now, MTS is losing money.

