More than a month after San Diego police began enforcing the city’s homeless camping ban, the city has yet to finalize a written guide for officers on how to enforce the new law.

Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt has repeatedly requested the document that a police captain told the City Council in June the department would use to teach officers how to correctly enforce the ordinance. City staff have said the document doesn’t yet exist.

City spokeswoman Ashley Bailey said a draft training bulletin is now going through a city approval process that includes legal review. She said the department has concluded it should issue a training bulletin before officers throughout the city enforce the new law.

For now, Bailey said, that means only officers in the department’s Neighborhood Policing Division who focus on homelessness-related issues are enforcing the law.

“The department has provided extensive guidance to officers in the Neighborhood Policing Division who are currently enforcing this ordinance,” Bailey wrote in an email. “Officers citywide have not yet been instructed to enforce the ordinance.”

Bailey said the training bulletin will be posted on the city’s website when it’s finalized and issued.