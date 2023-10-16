The special election to fill the Board of Supervisors District 4 seat Nathan Fletcher vacated is less than a month away.

Voters in that district should already have their ballots. And the last day to vote is Nov. 7. The candidates joined Voice of San Diego for a debate at Politifest 2023 Oct 7.

San Diego Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe and licensed private investigator Amy Reichert had plenty to say about housing, homelessness and transportation. (You can watch the full debate here.)

Here are some interesting moments from the debate:

During a tense exchange, Reichert asked Montgomery Steppe to apologize for an email characterizing her as a science denying right-wing extremist. Instead, Montgomery Steppe doubled down. She said she didn’t think anything about that was not true. Here’s what happened.

When the candidate got into the region’s homeless crisis, Reichert explained that she did not agree with Montgomery Steppe’s opposition to the city of San Diego’s camping ban. Montgomery Steppe defended her “no” vote, and said, “What is happening on our streets right now? It is criminal, and I’m not going to support that, and I never will.” Our Jakob McWhinney followed up with Montgomery Steppe on what she specifically believes is “criminal.” Read the post here.

All things Politifest: Our managing editor created a guide to all the conversations. You can read that here and watch recordings of the panels and discussions here.

The Mayor: City Attorney Measure Is Not a Vibe

San Diego City Hall / File photo by Brittany Cruz-Fejeran

In the latest Politics Report, Scott Lewis confirmed Friday that Todd Gloria does not support the proposed measure to eliminate the elected city attorney as it is now.

Lewis gets into why that could be and what’s next for the measure. It is not unalive: As Lewis writes, the City Council delayed its discussion about the measure but it can very easily bring it back.

Read the Politics Report here.

Lewis also wrote about his favorite conversation at Politifest. It was an interview our Lisa Halverstadt and Dr. Margot Kushel, the director of the Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative at UC San Francisco. You can watch the video here.

VOSD Podcast: The pod crew also breaks down Dr. Margot Kushe’s findings on addiction treatment and unhoused populations. Listen to the full episode here.

Planning Group Shake Up

Barrio Logan on Nov. 11, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

At least three board members of the Barrio Logan Planning Group have quit. In the latest Cup of Chisme, our Andrea Lopez-Villafaña writes that their resignations come after weeks of tensions among the members.

Here’s what’s going on: At the group’s September meeting, a former board member and community activist demanded that the planning group remove a police officer from the meeting. The group’s chair asked the officer to leave and he did.

Some members of the community did not want the police officer at the meeting because the day before two officers tackled and arrested two teenagers at Chicano Park in Barrio Logan. A video on social media shows that the officers were investigating the boys for truancy.

In the weeks after the September meeting, board members argued over email about meeting decorum. The group is grappling with its obligation as a city-recognized entity and demands from activists and community members to keep police officers out of the meetings.

Read Cup of Chisme here.

The Morning Report was written by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Hannah Ramirez.