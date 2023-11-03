Former Voice of San Diego editor Andrew Donahue called us up this week. He recently dove into the sale of the Union-Tribune and has resurfaced to explain his findings. In short: It’s the beginning of the end for the U-T.

In this episode, Donahue reports on what happened the day of the sale to VOSD Podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Jakob McWhinney and Will Huntsberry. He revealed some details of the day — how a rep for the new owners, Alden Global Capital, quickly appeared and started to pull apart the paper.

Donahue and our crew reviewed the U-T’s recent owners, its attempt to adapt to new subscriber models and its likely future of pushing out papers till it bleeds dry.

Real talk: This is a very long story. But it’s so good, so meaty and a superb explanation of what went down — and what the future of many U.S. papers could be.

Also on Deck

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google | PodLink