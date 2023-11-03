Copies of The San Diego Union-Tribune on a stand at Albertson's in the East Village on Oct. 29, 2023.
Copies of The San Diego Union-Tribune on a stand at Albertson's in the East Village on Oct. 29, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Former Voice of San Diego editor Andrew Donahue called us up this week. He recently dove into the sale of the Union-Tribune and has resurfaced to explain his findings. In short: It’s the beginning of the end for the U-T.

In this episode, Donahue reports on what happened the day of the sale to VOSD Podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Jakob McWhinney and Will Huntsberry. He revealed some details of the day — how a rep for the new owners, Alden Global Capital, quickly appeared and started to pull apart the paper.

Donahue and our crew reviewed the U-T’s recent owners, its attempt to adapt to new subscriber models and its likely future of pushing out papers till it bleeds dry.

Real talk: This is a very long story. But it’s so good, so meaty and a superb explanation of what went down — and what the future of many U.S. papers could be.

Also on Deck

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google | PodLink

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice's website, newsletters, podcasts and product team. You can reach him at nate@vosd.org.

Leave a comment

We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil. We reserve the right to delete comments without explanation. You are welcome to flag comments to us. You are welcome to submit an opinion piece for our editors to review.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.