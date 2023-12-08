Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is making more news these days as he seeks a seat on the County Board of Supervisors. He’s trying beat Supervisor Terra Lawson Remer in District 3 next year.

And this week he opined on some big homelessness ideas.

Sunbreak Ranch is a farfetched plan that the city of San Diego could create a camp — far from residential areas — to provide shelter and services to unhoused folks. It would cost about $300 million. The idea gained steam as NBA legend Bill Walton and local philanthropists got behind it. And now, Faulconer’s in.

Through his spokesman, Faulconer also indicated he does not support one of the city’s current big ideas to build services and shelter at “H Barracks,” which sits across a canal from Point Loma, near the airport. That site could accomodate 300 to 700 people.

On the podcast this week, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Jakob McWhinney unpacked the insidious nature of the Sunbreak Ranch prospect: It’s unlikely to ever exist but could remain a default option for people who don’t want to see homeless shelters or services in populous parts of the city.

Also this week: The County Board of Supervisors were torn over conservatorship and a new state law, SB 43, which expands opportunities for officials to detain those deemed unfit to care for themselves. The vote was split; the Board postponed to January 2025. But before the vote, Mayor Todd Gloria was pushing adoption of the law to fuel urgency for the crises of behavioral and mental health, and overdoses.

We brought in Voice senior investigative reporter Lisa Halverstadt to break down SB 43, how it came to be and some of the harsh realities the region faces as we struggle to help everyone seeking treatment.

Finally: Sean Elo-Rivera narrowly retained his role as San Diego City Council President in a vote this week. Before Monica Montgomery Steppe swapped her San Diego City Council seat for her new County Supervisor seat, she helped Elo-Rivera eke out the win. But four councilmembers who opposed Elo-Rivera shared harsh takes about his leadership style. Our crew reviewed the clips.

