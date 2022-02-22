Parent involvement in their kids’ school generally is associated with better student outcomes. But getting involved isn’t easy for all parents.

For one, education is a complex bureaucracy in itself. There’s all sorts of boards, committees, documents, acronyms and laws that drip down into what your child actually experiences in the classroom. Sometimes just being in touch with your kid’s teacher is enough, but what if you need to escalate? What if you see an issue that’s impacting more than just your kid that needs systemic change?

In our latest San Diego 101 episode, hosts Adriana Heldiz and Maya Srikrishnan break down what you need to do as a parent to start getting more involved in your child’s education.

Heldiz and Srikrishnan talk to Voice of San Diego’s resident education expert, Will Huntsberry, and Moira Albritton, a parent of students with disabilities, who had no choice but to get really involved in her children’s schooling and ended up helping lots of other parents help their children along the way.

There are also some special appearances from our hosts’ parents, who talked about how they were involved in their children’s education.

Note: This will be the final episode of this season of the San Diego 101 Podcast. We’ll be back later this year with more episodes.

