County leaders are pushing San Diego to eliminate carbon emissions in less than two decades. But a new study shows the region isn’t close to that — even if all the cities in the region do everything on their climate to-do list perfectly.

If all goes to plan, we’ll have only eliminated about half of our emissions by the target of 2035, the study says.

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña break down what “net zero” really means and what we as a region are facing as politicians trumpet their climate “successes” that are effectively a wishlist for some other elected official to deal with later.

Street-Wise

New rules for street vendors were (finally) approved this week by the San Diego City Council. And Lopez-Villafaña is all over it.

This decision established a permitting system to help legitimize the micro-businesses’ role in the city’s economy. But not everyone sees this as a win. In the show, Lopez-Villafaña explains the new rules and how it affects entrepreneurs and the city’s pedestrian hot-spots.

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google