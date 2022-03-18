We planned this for months but it couldn’t have been more timely.

Voice of San Diego reporters have been digging into the biggest drivers of San Diego’s high costs: housing, transportation, water, energy and more. And this week on the podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts discuss the biggest findings from the series.

The most expensive thing we pay for was (say it with me) housing, followed by transportation. They are inextricably linked, especially in Southern California, as Keatts reported this week. On the podcast, Keatts explains how housing prices affect transportation — and the true costs of life designed around long commutes.

Also on the pod this week, environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer breaks down your bills. Specifically: water and energy.

For this series on our crisis-level costs, Elmer looked into the recent crush of SDG&E bills that shocked the region. And and she explains some of the seemingly random fees that pad energy and water statements while ensuring San Diego stays livable.

Plus… an introduction to VOSD’s newest reporter, Tigist Layne.

Listen Now

