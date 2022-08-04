The city of Carlsbad spent the last two years in meetings with activists and residents to reach a compromise on police reforms.

The council has settled on a Community-Police Engagement Commission, which would allow for discussions between police and a citizen body, but would do little for accountability.

The commission isn’t what activists hoped for — they wanted a group with sharper teeth, one that could review excessive force incidents and other complaints. But a public survey showed little support for civilian oversight, citing concerns the commission would become too political and lead to unnecessary costs.

In a city where use of force was more likely to be used against Black and Latino people, and whiter neighborhoods showed more trust in their police department, activists say the people most affected by policing should have more say in what the city does next.

Read more about the police engagement commission that disappointed advocates.

People Booted from Foreclosed Escondido Home Now Homeless

A group of residents who were illegally living in a foreclosed home in Escondido were evicted last month. Now, many of them are facing homelessness and are criticizing the city’s lack of resources.

Since 2019, the group shared a 2,000-square-foot home on West El Norte Parkway in Escondido and created a commune-style of living, garnering criticism from neighbors who said the residents were “squatting.”

The home belonged to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the residents were not paying a mortgage or rent. In May, a court ruled that the residents had no legal right to live there; two months later, the group was evicted.

Now, many of the residents are homeless and a few others are in jail. One resident explained how difficult it has been since getting evicted and said the city should be doing more to help people trying to overcome homelessness.

Read more about what life has been like for the residents after eviction.

In Other News