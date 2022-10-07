Earlier this week, San Diego State University President Adela de la Torre marked the approaching one year mark of a rape accusation against members of the school’s football team that has for months sparked criticism of the university’s actions.

In an email to students and faculty, de la Torre said Wednesday that waiting for the case to be resolved has been frustrating.

“While this is typical for complex cases like this, which involve multiple individuals, the wait required by due process is still incredibly emotionally and physically taxing to so many of us,” she wrote.

School officials have stressed that they did what was required of them in this case. But those who have been critical of the school say that they wanted officials to go beyond what was required.

Voice of San Diego’s Andrea Lopez-Villafaña explains that circumstances of the case, though, underline how the system that guides school investigations can stonewall complex cases.

Read the story in its entirety here.

Oceanside Sets Stricter Qualifications for City Treasurer Position

The Oceanside City Council Wednesday established minimum professional and education requirements for future city treasurer candidates.

Before, candidates for city treasurer only had to meet general requirements (i.e. 18 years or older, registered to vote, etc.). Now, the overseer of Oceanside’s $500 million investment fund must have relevant education, professional experience in the field and/or be certified by one of the approved agencies.

The move follows a chaotic few months for the city’s treasury department, which was recently the subject of an internal investigation into allegations made against elected City Treasurer Victor Roy.

Click here to read the full story.

In Other News

A new audit found that San Diego’s Get it Done app is not very user friendly. The Union-Tribune reports that users often get inaccurate, incomplete or confusing information.

The Union-Tribune also reported on other unhappy customers this week. People transported by Falck ambulances have been receiving letters that seem like bills they need to pay. The letters are requests for signatures required for the company to seek payment from insurance. But critics argue that they are confusing. Flack plans to change that.

San Diego city staff are recommending changes to its police department body worn camera policy after a recent review found that up to 40 percent of officers are not using their cameras correctly when responding to calls.

The Morning Report was written by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Tigist Layne.