This year we’re doing something different.

Rather than pull together a guide with short summaries of what voters will see on their ballots, we’ve rounded up our in-depth reporting, news analysis, podcast episodes and live debates in one spot.

Our election hub has everything voters need to catch up: San Diego City Council District 6 seat race, Measure B, San Diego Unified School Board races and a new school bond, and more.

We’ll keep updating it as new stories and updates come up, so bookmark it for easy reference. Check out our election hub here.

Bonus: The VOSD Podcast hosts reviewed a full San Diegan ballot — from Senate to school board — to discuss what’s what and decipher some of the more confusing items you’ll come across. Listen here.