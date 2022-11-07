This post originally appeared in the Nov. 5 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is available to Voice of San Diego members. Support our work here.

1. Sheriff: Choose OVER or UNDER for Kelly Martinez at 53.5 percent.

2. Appraiser/Recorder/Clerk: Choose OVER or UNDER for Jordan Marks at 52 percent.

3. Chula Vista Mayor: Choose OVER or UNDER for Ammar Campa-Najjar at 52 percent.

4. National City Mayor: Choose OVER or UNDER for Ron Morrison at 30 percent.

5. San Diego City Council District 6: Name the winner between TOMMY HOUGH and KENT LEE.

6. Measure B – Trash: Choose OVER or UNDER for Yes on B at 53.8 percent.

7. Measure C – Midway Height Limit: Choose OVER or UNDER for Yes on C at 53.53 percent.

8. Measure D – PLAs: Choose OVER or UNDER for Yes on D at 58.09 percent.

9. Measure U – SD School Bond/Tax: Choose OVER or UNDER for Yes on U at 65.08 percent.

10. SD Unified School Board: Choose OVER or UNDER for Becca Williams at 44 percent.

11. Senate District 38: Name the winner between CATHERINE BLAKESPEAR and MATT GUNDERSON

12. 49th Congressional District: Choose OVER or UNDER for Mike Levin 51.5 percent.