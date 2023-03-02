A dispute in South Bay over mobile homes and recreational vehicles is moving to Sacramento.

Assemblyman David Alvarez introduced a bill that would create new protections for residents living in recreational vehicles at mobile home parks in Imperial Beach and National City.

Both cities approved mobile home and RV park protections last year over the objections of park owners. Imperial Beach’s ordinance was tied to the city’s Covid-19 emergency order. National City’s ordinance came with a longer timeline, but sunsets in 2024.

Imperial Beach’s ordinance also included an eviction moratorium, but Alvarez’s bill doesn’t go that far. Instead, it would take existing rent caps in state law for mobile home owners and extend them to RV owners. If AB 1472 is approved, park owners would be prevented from raising rents annually by more than 5 percent through 2030.

Advocates and local officials consider changes to state law necessary because California treats mobile homes and RVs differently than other types of housing, with separate regulations.

Read the rest of the story here.

The Learning Curve: What the Latest State School Data Doesn’t Tell Us About Teachers

Children participate in an activity at Blossom Valley Elementary School in El Cajon on Nov. 28, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Since our last Parents Guide to San Diego Schools was released, the state has changed how they report teacher experience. The state used to report the average years of teaching experience of teachers at each school, but now they simply show the percentage of teachers at each school who have been teaching for at least two years — which they refer to as “experienced teachers.”

Though it’s a somewhat technical change, the new figure offers much less nuance than the previous one. Even if 100 percent of a school’s teachers have at least two years of experience, that doesn’t necessarily give you an idea of how much experience they have or how that stacks up against the rest of the county.

Additionally, this year there are more than three times as many schools for which the state did not provide teacher experience data as compared to the data for our last School Guide, giving us an incomplete countywide picture.

Read more in the latest The Learning Curve newsletter.

Inside the Schools Guide: How to Pick a School for Your Child

We pulled together a handy step-by-step guide for families interested in enrolling their children in school, or those curious about other options. Read that here.

Want to learn more about the Schools Guide? Join us this Monday for a free information session at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla. Our staff will be on hand to answer questions about school choice, special programs and other factors to consider as you decide where to enroll your K-12 student.

RSVP to the information session here and click here to download the guide.

Todos los artículos en la Guía de Escuelas para Padres 2023 están disponibles en español. Lee historias de la guía aquí.

In Other News

San Diego home prices are declining more quickly than other cities, but the fastest appreciating markets are still less expensive than San Diego. (Union-Tribune)

New tenant protections in Chula Vista will make it harder for landlords to evict tenants for no-fault, so they can renovate the unit and increase the rent. (CBS 8)

U-T columnist Michael Smolens wades into the ongoing scientific debate about the effectiveness of masks, demonstrating that we’re all still trapped in 2020. But the research does have implications for when the next deadly airborne virus grips the planet.

Sirhan Sirhan petitioned again for his release from a San Diego federal prison on Wednesday. Nearly two years ago, a California parole board voted to free the man convicted of RFK’s assassination, but Gov. Gavin Newsom overturned the decision. (Associated Press)

For the first time in around 20 years, UC San Diego saw a slight decline in the number of freshman applicants. The university is not entirely sure why, but fewer applications from international students drove the decline. (Union-Tribune)

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, Jakob McWhinney and Megan Wood. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.