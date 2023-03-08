San Diego police officials have begun holding a series of meetings this week to share more details about a new surveillance system they hope to install on streetlights, linking cameras with license plate readers.

The proposal might look like a revival of the old network from 2020. But because camera technology has advanced in the years since the smart streetlights program went bust, the new platform is more sophisticated.

While police have stressed that they want to use the surveillance network essentially the same way they did before — without real-time access and no facial recognition — activists are calling for more study and deliberation.

Jesse Marx explains why the Trust SD Coalition, which championed the rules requiring this week’s meetings, is raising alarm. Even if police officials have no interest in higher levels of analysis, the devices are at least capable of searching public spaces for things like “unusual motion” and “unusual activity.”

Housing Commish HQ Could House a Shelter

The San Diego Housing Commission headquarters in East Village. / File photo by Adriana Heldiz

The San Diego Housing Commission is exploring whether its East Village headquarters could double as a shelter for transition-aged youth.

Interim Housing Commission CEO Jeff Davis told the City Council on Tuesday that a pilot allowing agency staff to work from home has freed up first-floor office space and that the agency is assessing the viability of converting it into shelter space for youth ages 18 to 24.

“Several factors still need to be considered and finalized; however, we certainly know that time is of the essence, and we’re confident we will be able to bring something forward to you in the future for your consideration for approval,” Davis said.

Davis’s announcement comes a week after Mayor Todd Gloria’s office shared plans to stop sheltering unhoused people at Golden Hall by the end of the year. That means those now staying in the City Hall complex shelter will need to eventually relocate. There are now 46 beds for transition-aged youth at the facility.

A Gloria spokeswoman said SDHC’s headquarters is one of a few locations being evaluated to potentially accommodate transition-aged youth now staying at Golden Hall.

A Housing Commission spokesman wrote in an email after the Council meeting that the agency expects to propose a youth-focused “LGBTQ+ affirming shelter” and outreach program at its March 17 Commission meeting. He said the SDHC office space could be considered a potential long-term location for the new shelter program.

Hotel Purchase on the Horizon? Davis said the commission is also looking into purchasing and converting a Midway Ramada Inn into a 63-unit affordable housing project. The plan for now is to seek state Homekey dollars for the project.

Davis said the commission is also looking into purchasing and converting a Midway Ramada Inn into a 63-unit affordable housing project. The plan for now is to seek state Homekey dollars for the project. Hepatitis A Update: The county reports it has now confirmed eight hepatitis A cases countywide, including six among the unhoused population. This is up from seven cases as of last week. The county also said it has now inoculated 274 unhoused residents in an effort to try to further combat spread following a small spike in cases.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, Lisa Halverstadt and Will Huntsberry. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.