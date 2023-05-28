On Wednesday, May 10, I got a text message from Tami Grobarek.

She wrote, “Last night it rained well poured for a short time. It was awful. Woke up with a night terror gasping for air. My nerves are shot especially having to be out in a tent. With coyotes and spiders. OMG … Scary … But we got through it.”

I introduced you to Grobarek and her fiancé William Pendarvis before. (Here’s my first story on the couple.) They had been living in their car for almost a year, and parking at night at a county safe parking lot in El Cajon. But their car broke down, so they were officially on the street. She told me they slept in a tent in a grassy area for a couple nights.

After I shared their story in my newsletter, the nonprofit that runs the safe parking lot moved them to a motel and helped get the car to a repair shop.

Their Story Isn’t Over

Tami Grobarek and William Pendarvis sit in their broken down car in El Cajon on May 9, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Grobarek told me last week that she’s anxious. Her partner can’t work because they don’t have the car. And they don’t have anywhere to go after the car shop repairs their vehicle. They will likely go back to living in the car and parking at the lot.

“On one side, it’s good, but it’s only temporary,” she told me.

This week, I teamed up with Lisa Halverstadt to tell their entire story. It captures the complexity of a system that is supposed to help people experiencing homelessness. It just takes one thing going wrong for someone to end up in a worse situation.

Background: We first came across Grobarek and Pendarvis’ story when she emailed our newsroom. If you have your own story to tell, or would like to send us a tip, email me at andrea.lopez@voiceofsandiego.org.

Dusting Off The Archives

Carmen Battle, 55, in her room at Alpha Square in downtown on Jan. 11, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Before I worked at Voice of San Diego, I was constantly amazed by the number of stories or topics I was researching for a story, only to find that Voice had already written about it. (Darn, why are they so awesome, I thought.)

Anyways, I wanted to dust off an explainer Halverstadt wrote in 2019. You’re going to start hearing some terms often as officials on both sides of the aisle debate how we should house the homeless.

But first, chismecito: The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to help the city of San Diego purchase four hotels to house homeless residents. Only one supe voted against it and that was Republican Supervisor Jim Desmond.

His take: “As a county entity, I think we should really be focusing our money on treatment and services, not on taxpayer hotels as homeless housing that does not require treatment.” He’s not alone, other Republican elected officials disagreed with the county’s move.

That’s because they oppose the so-called “Housing First” approach. It’s basically a model that the federal government pushed some eight years ago that focuses on, you guessed it, housing people first rather than years-long interventions first. That doesn’t mean that housing first options don’t offer services, though.

So, what do we mean when we talk about housing the homeless? Halverstadt has you covered. Read the post here, and bookmark it, because it seems this conversation is driving a wedge between some elected officials. You’ll be hearing more.

We also explained this disagreement, and offered up a lot of context, in the latest VOSD Podcast episode. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

