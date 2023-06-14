On Wednesday morning, Michael Johnson and Monroe Irving were waiting on the corner of 16th Street and National Avenue. It was drizzling, and Johnson was sitting on a fold-out chair, huddled under a foil blanket. He used to be homeless, but now lives nearby in a studio apartment that he rents for $925. Still, Johnson visits the corner once a week to get supplies from volunteers.

“We’ve got to be the first in line to get the good stuff,” he said with a laugh.

The night before, San Diego’s City Council approved a ban on camping pushed by Councilman Stephen Whitburn and Mayor Todd Gloria.

San Diego’s political world has for years been increasingly subsumed by a single issue — homelessness. A sharp increase in the number of people living on the street in the latest homeless census added extra gravity to the situation.

A view of a homeless encampment on Logan Avenue in the East Village on June 14, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Whitburn’s ordinance has for weeks divided San Diegans. The council meeting was proof of that division. The narrow approval came after a marathon 10-hour meeting that included hundreds of public comments, heated exchanges between councilmembers, amendments and failed amendments.

The version of the ordinance that the City Council approved bars homeless camps in public spaces at all times when shelter is available. When shelter isn’t available, tents would still be banned within two blocks of schools, shelters, canyons and along transit hubs and waterways.

“It passed?” Johnson asked with surprise, shaking his head. He heard about the ordinance but hadn’t known all of the details. When told that in some areas, like this corner, people wouldn’t be allowed to stay regardless of shelter availability he let out an, “Oh shit. Wow.”

“It’s going to be crazy, because where are these people going to go?” Johnson said.

“You’re trying to get these people off the street, but you’ve got people every day becoming homeless,” Irving said. “There’s no real solution unless you build one of these skyscrapers to put everyone in.”

He motioned toward the towers that line East Village.

“Even though you’re gonna tell these people to take their tents down, and they’re probably going to take them down, but then they’ll put them right back up,” Irving said.

Johnson hopes the ordinance will force case managers to connect people to housing more quickly, but he’s not optimistic. People he knows in shelters have been waiting months to get housing. And that’s if they can get into shelters in the first place. Data shows there simply aren’t enough shelter beds in San Diego for all those who seek them.

“First thing they should do is give out storage vouchers because where are all these people’s stuff gonna go? That tent over there has a generator!” Johnson said. “A lot of people don’t go into the shelter because they don’t want to get rid of their stuff.”

Brian Byrd stands in front of his tent with his dog on 16th Street in the East Village on June 14, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Around the corner on 16th Street, Brian Byrd was just waking up. He’s hearing impaired and a sign in front of his tent reads, “Silent Deaf Warrior.” He leans in as we speak.

His past experiences with shelters have been bad, he said. He wants another option – specifically to move into a safe camping spot like the one slated to open in Balboa Park at the beginning of July. Gloria has said another will open this fall in a lot south of the Naval Medical Center.

“That’s what we’re praying for,” he said, petting his dog, Chelsea.

Robert Fausto lives in the tent with the generator with Benji, his small dog. Benji barks for a moment before resting his head on Fausto’s lap. He’s calm, but still vigilant.

Fausto’s lived in San Diego basically all his life. His tent is decked out in Chargers gear. He even has bolts tattooed on each side of his head. Fausto rented a room in a house on Market Street for 10 years, but when the previous owner sold it, the new owner kicked everyone out. He has been homeless since.

Fausto hadn’t heard of the ordinance, but it worries him.

“I’m in a wheelchair and if I can’t have my tent, that means my stuff ain’t safe and people could just steal it,” he said.

View of a homeless encampment on 16th Street in the East Village on June 14, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Like Byrd, he had bad experiences with shelters. He said he was kicked out of one for accusing a staff member of stealing from him. He isn’t interested in going back. Also, like Byrd, he’s open to moving to a safe camping spot.

But what Fausto really wants is a permanent home. He gets disability payments, but they’re not enough to afford his own place.

“If I could find somewhere I could afford to move into I’d be happy to move. I’d start packing right now,” he said.

This isn’t an easy life, Fausto said. But it’s all he can manage at the moment.

“If I had my way about it, the councilman and whoever else, I wish they would come out here and spend one night on the streets with us,” he said. “They think everybody that’s out on the streets are drug addicts. Me personally, I’ve been clean from narcotics for over 21 years.”

Sigma, who prefers to use his street name, lives a couple tents down from Fausto. He said one night isn’t enough. He wants officials to spend a week on the streets.

“Most of the City Council has forgotten that we are still their constituents, that they still work for us,” he said. “They just tried to appease the masses rather than trying to bridge the gap.”

“None of us asked to be in this position,” he said. “I worked up until Covid. Then I lost everything, ended up on the streets and have been fighting to get back on my feet since.”

Sigma recently got a job offer for a night manager position at a group home in Santee, though.

He said the ban has been on most people’s minds. He even spoke with Councilwoman Vivian Moreno recently, who visited the encampment with city-contracted PATH caseworkers, and was happy to hear she voted no.

“That ban did not need to go into effect. It doesn’t help anybody,” Sigma said. “They’re enacting a ban without having really a viable plan. A lot of us aren’t sure what we’re going to do. I know my plan is to stand my ground. Basically, peaceful protests. They’re going have to take me away in cuffs.”

It would be his first offense, he said. “But I will gain a record, if I have to, standing up for what I believe in.”