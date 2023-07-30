A few weekends ago, a friend of mine asked me about the city of San Diego’s new camping ordinance. She lives in downtown. And she noticed the encampments that normally line the street near her home were gone.

She assumed it was because of the city’s new camping ban. The one that bars homeless people from camping anywhere in the city when shelter is available, and at all times near schools, shelters and in certain parks — even if shelter isn’t available.

My friend is a loyal Cup of Chisme reader, (Hi, chica!). But the city’s new camping ban is not why she was seeing less tents. And then I wondered, if Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City” can use her gals to explain relationships, I could use mine to explain this policy.

Grab some cafecito and lets jump in.

What You Need to Know About the Ban

It officially became a law on Saturday. San Diego police officers plan to begin enforcement on Monday.

Here’s what it says:

No camping in all public spaces (San Diego police officers can only enforce this when there is shelter available.)

No camping within two blocks of schools and homeless shelters, and in canyons and along transit hubs and waterways, and certain parks. (Police can enforce this even if there is no shelter.) If you’re curious, we created a map of those areas.

The city needs to post signs for the latter. Our Lisa Halverstadt saw two out in the wild on Friday. Side note: The signs she found happens to be in an area that basketball legend Bill Walton complained about in a series of emails to the mayor. (Lots of chisme there.)

Yes, Cop Have Already Cleared Homeless Encampments in Downtown

My chica’s observation wasn’t wrong.

San Diego police have already been clearing large homeless encampments on the edge of downtown.

Our reporter Will Huntsberry recently went out to connect with a source who lives on the street. He noticed everyone was gone.

“Street by street, they just wiped these places out,” Robert Brown, who has been homeless for three years, told Huntsberry on Thursday. “I’ve seen lots of crying and screaming. The cops come out of nowhere and then people have nowhere to go now.”

Police officials said the street sweeps were routine, but Huntsberry and Halverstadt wrote that the timing was uncanny given that in just a few days the encampment ordinance would become law.

So, how did they do it? Police officers over the past two weeks have used the city’s encroachment law — blocking a sidewalk — to clear encampments.

Read the full story here.

Behind Voice: Fact-Checking Assumptions About Homelessness

We get a lot of feedback on stories. Good, bad and just plain ugly sometimes.

Earlier this month, Huntsberry wrote a story about how a wealthy family’s 100-year-old company was blocking a permanent housing project for homeless people. If you missed it, you can read it here.

He got a lot of feedback from people who had some strong opinions about homelessness — and what the region should be doing to help them.

There were a lot of points, but Huntberry narrowed them down to three assumptions.

Homeless people are flooding in from out of town to places like San Diego. Many homeless people don’t want to get off the street. Homeless people are drug addicts or mentally ill. Treating these things is the only way to solve homelessness. Homelessness is caused by a lack of affordable places to live. “Housing First” is the answer.

There is a lot of data available to help us make sense and fact check these assumptions. And that’s exactly what Huntsberry did. He found that some of these are partially true and others are sort of wrong. Read the full story on common assumptions here.

Huntsberry joined me on the VOSD Podcast to talk about his story. Listen to the episode here or wherever you get your podcasts.

More Chisme