San Diego Unified’s budget, buoyed by a flood of federal money meant to help school districts recover from the pandemic, has ballooned over the past five years.

But the district’s staffing levels haven’t had the same precipitous incline.

While the district has seen about 43 percent increase in funding, its total staffing has only increased by about 2.6 percent. This increase has been led by an uptick in the number of paraeducators, individuals who work alongside and under the supervision of certificated teachers, certificated managers and professional and technical staff. Meanwhile, the number of food service workers has dropped significantly, and gardening and clerical employees have inched down slightly.

But despite having a budget more than $600 million larger in 2022 than it had in 2017, the district now employs 18 fewer classroom teachers. Ultimately, that’s a drop in the bucket. San Diego Unified still employs nearly 5,500 teachers, so the slight decline only works out to nearly a .3 percent decrease. The number of non-classroom teachers, who support classroom teachers based on the needs of a school, has ticked up in the same period.

“As enrollment declines, the district must allocate fewer teachers,” San Diego Unified’s Communications Director Maureen Magee wrote in an email. The staffing numbers are based on filled positions, she wrote, and “due in part to the labor shortage, recruitment continues to be challenging, resulting in a notable number of unfilled vacancies.”

Still, even though it has slightly fewer classroom teachers, San Diego Unified’s class sizes have gone down. The exact decrease varies by grade level grouping but works out to about 8 percent districtwide.

So, how has the district brought down class sizes while employing fewer classroom teachers? The answer seems to lie in another number – enrollment. San Diego Unified’s been grappling with the same trend of enrollment decline seen in public schools across the country for nearly a decade. That trend spiked significantly over the pandemic, when school went online.

Simply put, San Diego Unified’s enrollment has dropped so much in the past five years that even though there are slightly fewer classroom teachers the number per student has actually increased by 11 percent.