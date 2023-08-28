Charities run concession stands at Petco Park and keep a slice of the profits in return. Voice of San Diego’s Will Hunstberry discovered one charity operates more stands than any other charity in the park – but doesn’t actually exist.

Chula Vista Fast Pitch doesn’t have permits or a website. But a similar and real charity, Chula Vista Fastpitch, did exist at one time. But it shutdown in 2014 and its former owners – who actually ran a softball league charity – had no idea this other group with the same name ran stadium concessions.

Chula Vista Fast Pitch collected $3.7 million in net sales in the first five months of the year, Huntsberry found. The city of San Diego owns the Padres home field but the Padres entrust management of their concessions to a company called Delaware North. But Delaware North didn’t explain how they verify whether a charity is real or not.

Another Business Group Bites the Dust

Last week, our Andrea Lopez-Villafaña revealed that the Diamond Business Association, a nonprofit that ran a business district in southeastern San Diego, had lost its contract with the city of San Diego.

Turns out it wasn’t the only organization the city dumped.

In her Cup of Chisme, Lopez-Villafaña writes that the City Heights Business Association lost its contract, too. The city has already selected a different group to run the district.

Background: In San Diego there are 18 business districts. The city collects annual fees from businesses within designated boundaries. Then, it contracts with nonprofits to provide resources to the business owners. These districts typically try to improve neighborhoods so residents and visitors want to spend time and money there.

VOSD Podcast: San Diego Loyal Is Out

San Diego Loyal is on its way out after a four-year run — and failed attempt to find a permanent home stadium.

This week, VOSD Podcast hosts Andrea Lopez Villafaña, Jakob McWhinney and Nate John interviewed KPBS reporter Andrew Dyer — a soccer nut and host of the San Diego Loyal Locals podcast. Listen to the full pod here.

