Since she was a little girl growing up in Tijuana’s Colonia Cacho, dance and the border have been constants in Minervia Tapia’s life. They form the foundation of her decades-long career as a contemporary dancer and choreographer.

Now they are the subject of her book, “Danzas y frontera,” or Dances and the Border, published in Spanish by the Centro Cultural Tijuana. The book is based on her 2014 Ph.D. thesis at University of California Riverside. It looks at her own choreography work, and of others in the region.

Crossing Is a Way of Life

Born in Tijuana, Tapia is a lifelong transfronteriza – someone for whom crossing the border is a way of life.

She prefers the term “regular border crosser” to describe herself, part of the community of tens of thousands of people who routinely cross back and forth between Tijuana and San Diego. In “Danzas y frontera,” Tapia focuses on a tiny minority of this population – contemporary dancers who cross the border – and how this experience is reflected in the dances they create and perform.

I listened to her speak about this phenomenon last week in Tijuana at Colegio de la Frontera Norte, where she joined a panel of border scholars on Thursday to discuss her book. When the discussion ended, three young dancers rose from the audience, exploding into movement as they performed two of Tapia’s pieces.

The next morning, I met Tapia over coffee in a Chula Vista bookstore. We alternated between English and Spanish. We talked about danzas fronterizas. But also about her life, growing up as the daughter of dancer Margarita Robles, who in 1962 founded Tijuana’s first dance school, Escuela de Danza Gloria Campobello.

Tapia’s earliest memories of crossing the border involved driving to downtown San Diego with her mother to buy dancewear at the Capezio store. Or to a La Jolla movie theater, where they watched films about dance. Or to Los Angeles, to rent costumes for a performance of Swan Lake.

Tapia’s dance education took place in Tijuana, California and Havana, where she lived for seven years and trained with the Ballet Nacional de Cuba. After returning to Tijuana, she formed her own company, Minerva Tapia Dance Group, focusing on border dances.

The Border Stories

Since 1995, Tapia and her dancers have tackled some sensitive subjects. They have told the stories of women who work in maquiladoras, the journey of immigrants without legal documentation and victims of drug violence known as encobijados, because their corpses are found wrapped in blankets.

“One of the things about dance is that it’s for everyone,” she said. “Even if you don’t know about techniques, and you don’t know about modern dance or contemporary dance, you get something – the feeling, the emotion or the understanding of a problem.”

One of her choreographies, Globótica, addresses the Swine Flu pandemic of 2009, contrasting U.S. and Mexican policies.

“My inspiration came when the Mexican government declared that all Mexicans should wear masks to control the spread of the epidemic, so people in Tijuana had to wear masks, but not those in San Diego,” she writes in “Danzas y frontera.” “The situation at the border was bizarre: people wearing masks in Tijuana shed them as soon as they crossed the border. This experience highlights the incongruity of border politics, where a region is cut in two.”

The border continues to hold her interest. But these days, she has become engrossed in a different subject: women’s professional soccer. She and her husband, Juan Cedeño, hold season tickets to San Diego Wave games. “I’m doing field studies, going to games, watching them, understanding the game, the culture of the game,” she said. “I haven’t started the choreography, I’m at the learning stage.”

