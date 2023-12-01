San Diego’s efforts to house its homeless residents aren’t keeping up with the number of people losing their homes.

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, which coordinates the countywide response to the crisis, reports that 14,258 people sought homeless services for the first time over the last year. This total outpaced the 8,843 formerly unhoused people who exited homelessness.

That’s the equivalent of 16 people accessing homeless services for the first time for every 10 formerly homeless residents who were housed from October 2022 through September 2023.

One silver lining: The Task Force reports 1,069 fewer San Diegans fell into homelessness for the first time this past year than the previous one. Yet 3,018 fewer people exited homelessness, a drop that the Task Force said reflects the service system’s struggle to secure homes for unhoused San Diegans.

In a statement, the Task Force said a dearth of new federal emergency vouchers and large housing projects which bolstered housing efforts during the pandemic, along with spiking rents, have stymied efforts to house homeless San Diegans.

“Housing and homelessness are directly tied together, and when rental costs go up, so do the numbers of people experiencing homelessness,” Task Force CEO Tamera Kohler said.

When there aren’t accessible housing options for homeless residents, they also remain homeless for longer for longer periods of time.

Indeed, San Diego Housing Commission data shows the number of days homeless people in shelters overseen by the agency are spending waiting for housing has spiked 57 percent since 2021.

But Kohler said she was also hopeful the region has hit its “high water mark of individuals beginning their homeless experience.”

The region has been rolling out more prevention programs meant to aid people on the verge of homelessness.

Kohler argued increased housing opportunities are needed to turn the dial on the regional crisis.

“If we get some stabilizing in rent prices and availability, it will help, but long-term success will only come with more homes for people of all income levels; then, we’ve got a real chance to turn things around,” Kohler said. “Every new housing unit matters.”